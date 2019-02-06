Elnora June (Breeding) Hopkins, 89, St. Clair, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Washington.



Elnora, daughter of Frank Breeding and wife Lucille (Anderson), was born July 14, 1929, in Belle. On March 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Roy Hopkins, in Leslie. She worked at St. Clair High School as a cashier for 14 years and went on to work at Lewis Cafe, until her retirement after 18 years. Elnora was a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Elks Auxiliary in St. Clair. She also was a member of Community Church in St. Clair.



She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Goppert and husband Robert, Branson, and Debra Heady and husband Jack, Sullivan; five grandchildren, Kimberly Graf and husband Gary, Robertsville, David Overschmidt, Daniel Overschmidt and wife Tina, all of Kansas City, Melissa Newman and husband Brad, Sullivan, and Lindsay Lowe and husband James, St. Clair; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Elnora was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hopkins; her parents, Frank and Lucille Breeding; and four siblings, Leonard Breeding, Geraldine Ficke, Leora Winter and infant sister, Geneva Breeding.



Visitation was held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. Funeral services followed, beginning at 2 p.m.



Interment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



www.midlawn.com



Memorial donations to Grace Baptist Church are preferred.



