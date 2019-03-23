Esther M. Burgess, nee Behlmann, 96, Washington, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Esther, daughter of the late Henry Behlmann and wife Susie, nee Orf, was born Nov. 25, 1922, in Florissant. She was united in marriage to the late Richard Burgess May 10, 1940, in St. Louis.



Esther is survived by five children, Sue Loos, St. Louis, Elizabeth Haynes and husband Don, St. Paul, Colleen Leach and husband Ron, Ironton, W. Patrick Burgess and wife Leah, Manchester, and Georgia Burns and husband Gary; seven grandchildren, Brian Loos, Kevin Loos, Melanie Wylie, Angela Harris, Danyielle Elders, Amanda Pope, and Melissa Livingston and husband Stephen; great-grandchildren, Brian and James Loos, Hanna Hilboldt, Jordan, Camden and Tarah Wylie, Tristan Harris, Owen Elders, Eliza Mae Zimmermann, Ethan and Kayla Livingston, Kiley and Brooklyn Pope; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and three siblings, Richard Behlmann, Dorothy Haub and Irene Dilks.



Visitation was scheduled for Friday, March 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Dutzow.



Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Masses may be said or memorial donations given to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, Mont. 59003. Arrangements are in care of Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 23, 2019