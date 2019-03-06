|
A funeral service for George A. Buder, 62, Fenton, will be Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at Nierburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in the Pacific City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Buder died Friday, March 1, 2019, with his family by his side.
He is survived by one son, Michael Buder, Pacific; two daughters, Linda Arledge and husband David, Festus, and Dana Hodge and husband Brian, Barnhart; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2019
