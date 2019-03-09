George A. Buder, 62, Fenton, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, with his family by his side.



George, son of the late George F. Buder and wife Ruth, nee Kuehn, was born July 26, 1956, in St. Louis. He received his education from Eureka High School, graduating Class of 1974. George was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Eureka for many years. He was employed at Traffic Control Corp. as a field service technician for 17-plus years. George had a lifelong passion for the outdoors, most importantly fishing and hunting.



George was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Charles and Roy Buder, as well as a grandchild, Trinity Conway.



Among his survivors are three children, Michael Buder, Pacific, Linda Arledge and husband David, Festus, and Dana Hodge and husband Brian, Barnhart; one brother, Robert Buder and wife Nyhla, St. Charles; two sisters, Susan Resinger and husband Bill, Leadwood, and Carol Williams, Pacific; eight grandchildren, Ian, Tempest, Ayden, Lendon, Riely, Graedy, Steven and Teagan; other relatives and friends.



Visitation was held Thursday, March 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.



A funeral service was held Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



Interment was in Pacific City Cemetery.



Memorials are requested to be given to the Missouri Department of Conservation or Siteman Cancer Center, Multiple Myeloma Research.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.