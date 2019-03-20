Imogene L. (King) Brannam, 90, Union, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in St. Louis.



Imogene, daughter of George King and wife Rhoda (Evans), was born July 11, 1928, in Herrin, Ill. On Feb. 1, 1947, she was united in marriage to Lester L. Brannam Sr., in Elvins.



As a strong Christian, she loved her Lord and Savior. She was a charter member of St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, where she worked in the Toddlers Program helping and teaching children. She also was a member of TOPS Chapter 0143 in Pacific for over 30 years. Imogene made friends with everyone, and working as a hostess at Hardee's in Union, she expanded her network of friends. She was an avid Cardinals fan who never missed a game. She was a talented cake decorator who took care of making many of her grandchildren's wedding cakes.



She is survived by four children, Georgia Gentry, Pacific, Rebecca Reilly and husband Bob, St. Louis, Lester Brannam Jr. and wife Barb, Arnold, and Ricky Brannam and wife Paula, Lexington, Ky.; brother-in-law, Eugene Brannam, Festus; 12 grandchildren, Richard, Susan, Tony, Tina, Bobby, Scott, Kyle, Craig, Brijahna, Eric, Casey and Noah; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Lester L. Brannam Sr.; her parents, George and Rhoda King; one sister, Irene L. Crompton; and son-in-law, Al Gentry.



Visitation was scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Savage officiating.



Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



Memorial donations to St. Clair Southern Baptist Church are preferred.



