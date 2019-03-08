|
A funeral service for James Edward DeBroeck, 58, Gerald, will be Saturday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home Chapel, Gerald.
Burial will be in Lockhart Cemetery, Sullivan.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. DeBroeck died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Town and Country.
He is survived by one son, Dakota DeBroeck, Gerald; one daughter, Tiffany Huesgen, Gerald; special friend, Sandy Farrell, Sullivan; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 8, 2019
