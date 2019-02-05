|
A funeral Mass for Jamie Lynn Bax, nee Watson, 31, Washington, will be Thursday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
A parish rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m.
Mrs. Bax died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Jarrod Bax, Washington; her parents, Chuck and Lynn Watson, Washington; her grandfather, Donald Remillard, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2019
