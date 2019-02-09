Jamie Lynn Bax, nee Watson, 31, Washington, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.



Jamie was born June 3, 1987, in Washington, to Chuck Watson and wife Lynn, nee Remillard. Jamie attended Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School and graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in 2005. She continued her education at Maryville University, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design.



Jamie was united in holy matrimony to Jarrod Michael Bax June 18, 2011, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and the couple made their home in Washington. Among many things, Jamie and Jarrod enjoyed traveling together any chance they had, watching movies together and taking care of their beloved cairn terrier, Josie. Jamie found great joy in her career as a graphic designer and social media manager at the Missourian Publishing Company. She was a lector at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and a member of the Washington Jaycees and Col. Potter Cairn Rescue Network.



Jamie found enjoyment in a variety of activities and hobbies throughout her life. She was involved in theater in high school and continued to enjoy theater as an adult. She loved turtles and dogs of all shapes and sizes. She enjoyed crochet, photography, especially taking photographs of birds, art of all kinds, singing and listening to an eclectic variety of music, and she was an avid reader. Her family often described Jamie as "an old soul in a young body." She loved learning traditional skills and hobbies such as crochet, watching old movies and baking for her family and friends.



Jamie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marilyn Remillard and Robert and JoAnn Watson; two aunts, Ann Marie Miller and Linda Ann Cobb; and her grandparents-in-law, Sylvester Bax, Frances Steitz, Ollie Niere and Clyde Kratzer.



She is survived by her husband and parents, all of Washington; her parents-in-law, Garry and Wanda Bax, Defiance; her grandfather, Donald Remillard, Washington; her grandmother-in-law, Beatrice Kratzer, St. Ann; two brothers-in-law: Justin Bax and wife Mallory, St. Charles, and Jacob Bax and wife Bridget, Forest Park, Ill.; sister-in-law, Julia Bax, St. Louis; two godchildren, Camilla Trentmann and Barrett Bax; her beloved cairn terrier, Josie; seven uncles, Mike Watson and wife Nancy, Naples, Fla., Larry Watson and wife Julie, Jacksonville, Ill., Tom Watson and wife Marianne, Plymouth, Mich., Dave Watson and wife Julie, Raymond, Ill., Tom Remillard and wife Robin, Washington, Jim Remillard and wife Karen, Rolla, and Tim Remillard, Washington; five aunts, Barb Hamann and husband David, Howell, Mich., Rose Holbert and husband Donald, Springfield, Ill., Laurie Klott and husband Chris, Union, Lisa Trentmann and husband Kurt, and Luann Peters and husband Gary, all of Washington; one niece; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.



A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. James Theby officiating.



Burial followed in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.



Memorials may be made in honor of Jamie to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



Arrangements were in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary