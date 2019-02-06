Jerry G. Sherrick, 72, Washington, formerly of Sullivan, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at BarnesJewish Hospital, St. Louis.



Jerry Glenn Sherrick was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Vinita, Okla., the son of Joe and Glenora (Walker) Sherrick. As a young boy, his family relocated to Sullivan, where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1965. Jerry entered the U.S. Navy, and served our country for four years, upon which he was honorably discharged. While in the service, Jerry was united in marriage to Joan Murphy May 4, 1969, in Medford, Mass. To this union, four children were born, Dee Ann, Glenn, Kyle and Todd. They moved back to Sullivan in 1970, where Jerry continued employment with McDonnell Douglas, until his retirement in 2005. Joan passed away in 2003. Jerry was later united in marriage to Norma Strauser (Luttrell) Sept. 24, 2005. They enjoyed their retirement years together, which included spending many winters in Texas and traveling through most of the United States.



Jerry was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He loved hunting elk, deer and duck with his friends. He also enjoyed fishing, boating and getting together for fish frys. Jerry was a die-hard Cardinals fan, very rarely missing a game, and watching recorded games that he missed. He was an active member of the community of Sullivan. When the kids were little, he could be found coaching many sporting events for them. Jerry loved spending time with his grandchildren over the years. One of his favorite pastimes was going out for breakfast. Those who knew Jerry know his love for people. Rarely did he meet a stranger, and he was everyone's buddy. He will be missed by many family and friends.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Norma Sherrick, Washington; his children, Dee Ann Klinckhardt and husband Christopher, St. Louis, Todd Sherrick, Bourbon, Tye Strauser and wife Diane, Washington, Kevin Strauser and fiancee Gulmira Kanayeva, San Diego, Calif., Stacey Dunker and husband Bob, New Haven, and Chad Strauser and wife Megan, New Haven; two brothers, Bob Sherrick and wife Doris, Peculiar, and Jody Sherrick and wife Crystal, Fredericktown; 11 grandchildren, Derek, Amanda, Ariel, Robert, Bryan, Brett, Chelsea, Jonathan, Wessley, Wyatt and Aubrie; four great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Nancy Sherrick, Liberty; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; two sons, Glenn and Kyle; his father, Joe Sherrick and wife Betty; his mother, Glenora Sherrick; one brother, Sherman; and one grandson, Kyle Strauser.



Visitation was held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan.



Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home, with Pastor Duncan Skiles as the officiant.



Interment followed in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Sullivan.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation.



