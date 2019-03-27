Joan T. Eckerle, nee Klott, 87, New Haven, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Joan was born July 6, 1931, in Hermann, daughter of the late William J. and Collette (Schneider) Klott. She was the wife of the late Norman Francis Eckerle. They were united in marriage May 3, 1952, at Little Berger Church, just outside of Hermann. Norman preceded her in death April 15, 2012.



Joan's first love in life was music. By age 12, she was playing the organ at Sunday Mass. At age 19, Joan auditioned with the National Guild of Piano Teachers. Her sonata included works from Mozart, Bach, Schubert and Handel. She passed the audition and was given the opportunity to enter music conservatory in the United States. As a member of Assumption Parish, she led the congregation in song for 40 years as organist, rarely missing any Sunday.



Joan's second love was teaching. She began her career in one-room schoolhouses at Hoppe, Bay and Swiss. After moving to New Haven, she taught at Assumption Catholic School. Later she moved to St. George Catholic School, where she retired after 43 years of teaching.



In her retirement, she worked at the Scenic Regional Library and volunteered at the New Haven Nursing Center, New Haven Senior Center and New Haven Elementary School. Joan enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and attending the activities of her grandchildren.



Joan is survived by a daughter, Cindy Meyer and husband Ray, New Haven, a daughter, Jean Eckelkamp and husband Glenn, Byron Center, Mich., a son-in-law, Dave Ashton, Solon, Iowa, a son, Shawn Eckerle and wife Annette, Washington, a daughter, Kathy Miller and husband Dan, Dutzow, and a daughter, Beth Kluba, Washington; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Mary Kay Ashton; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Kluba.



Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



A funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, New Haven, with the Rev. John Deken officiating.



Burial will be at the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to , St. George School, Hermann, or the PSR program at Assumption Parish, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



The Eckerle family is being served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary