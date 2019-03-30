Judith "Judy" Ann Althage, nee^ Whitworth, 78, Washington, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.



Judy was born May 16, 1940, in Washington, to John Whitworth and wife Elise, nee Hoemann. Judy attended school in Washington and graduated from Washington High School. She was united in holy matrimony to Howard Althage Jan. 14, 1961, at Port Hudson Lutheran Church in Lyon. The couple made their home in Washington, and the marriage was blessed with one daughter.



Judy was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her home and family, cleaning and bird watching. She also enjoyed camping and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Washington.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Howard Althage; one daughter, Lori Kleekamp and husband Roger, Washington; two grandchildren, Tiffany Gildehaus and husband Zach, St. Louis, and Nick Kleekamp and wife Ashton, Kansas state; one brother, Glenn Whitworth and wife Linda, St. Louis; two brothers-in-law, Richard Althage and Gilbert Althage and wife Judy; three sisters-in-law: Mary Olson and husband David, Esther Scheer and Dottie Kasmann; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandy Stoops.



As her final gift, Judy donated her body to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, for the further advancement of science and medical research.



Funeral services will be private.



Memorial donations may be made in honor of Judy Althage to the Parkinson's Foundation.



The Althage family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 30, 2019