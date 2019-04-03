Home

Judy Ashworth

Judy Ashworth Obituary
A funeral service for Judy Ashworth, Union, will be Wednesday, April 3, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow at Midlawn Cemetery, Union.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, April 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ashworth died Monday, April 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Ashworth, Union; one son, Marcus Ashworth and wife Kimberly, Washington; one daughter, Sandra Lynne Sherbno, Pensacola, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019
