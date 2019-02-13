The Missourian Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Julie R. Stosz


Julie R. Stosz Obituary
Julie R. Stosz, nee Williford, 49, Labadie, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Labadie.

Julie, daughter of Frank Williford and the late Jodie, nee Williams, was born Feb. 17, 1969, in St. Louis. She received her education from John F. Kennedy High School in Taylor, Mich. On July 23, 1994, she was united in marriage to Nicholas Stosz in Villa Ridge. Julie was employed as an L.P.N.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jodie Vieregger and husband Edward.

Among her survivors are her husband, Nicholas Stosz, Labadie; her father, Frank Williford and wife Joan, Bridgeton; two daughters, Kara Stosz and fiance Ashley Flahardy, Bonne Terre, and Samantha Stosz, Labadie; one brother, Jeffrey Williford and wife Kelly, Imperial; four stepsisters, Laurie, Kristi, Mary Pat and Amy; one grandchild, Averie Thompson; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Memory sharing will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.

Arrangements are in care of Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 13, 2019
