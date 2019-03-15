|
|
|
A funeral service for Karen Emmons, 61, Beaufort, will be Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A private burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Friday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Emmons died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
She is survived by four sons, Ronald Creech and wife Stacie, Gerald, Heath Emmons, Leslie, Matthew Emmons, Washington, and Daniel Emmons, Gerald; three daughters, Heather Dobson and husband Aaron, Eureka, Stacy Tooley and husband Chad, Washington, and Sarah Emmons and husband James Mitchell, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More