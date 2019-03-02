Kathleen B. Bauer, nee Behrends, 68, Clover Bottom, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Washington.



Kathleen, daughter of the late Charles W. Behrends and wife Ruth G., nee Howard, was born Feb. 24, 1950, in St. Louis. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. During her career, she worked at major architectural firms in St. Louis, and was an assistant to Chancellor Blanche Touhill at the University of Missouri, St. Louis. On Feb. 14, 1984, she was united in marriage to Chris Bauer in St. Louis. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and vacationing in Destin, Fla., where she loved to explore and walk on the beach. She was an avid reader, talented artist, enjoyed gardening and the company of her pets on her small farm. She also was an ardent nature enthusiast and was known to stop in the middle of the road and move a turtle out of danger.



Kathleen is survived by her husband, Chris Bauer; her son, Joseph Bauer, St. Louis; niece, Meghan Behrends and husband Brian Ruiz; nephew, Charles W. Behrends and wife Jessi; greatnieces and -nephews, Sullivan and Samantha Ruiz Behrends, and Will and Mia Behrends; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles "Chuck"^ W. Behrends; and sister-in-law, Sue, nee Sullivan, Behrends.



Funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Breast Cancer Society or a charity of donor's choice.



Arrangements are in care of Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary