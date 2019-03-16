Kenneth A. Kuschel, 78, New Haven, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.



Kenneth, son of the late Paul Kuschel and wife Clara, nee Monje, was born Oct. 11, 1940, in New Haven. He was the husband of Marlene, nee Scheer, Kuschel. They were united in marriage Nov. 20, 1965, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, New Haven. Kenneth proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.



He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was a maintenance supervisor and worked for Kellwood, Metal Craft and American Recreation for over 40 years. In his free time, Kenneth enjoyed welding, being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.



Kenneth is survived by his wife, Marlene, of the home; a son, Keith Kuschel, Leslie; a daughter, Diana Reed and husband Dwight, New Haven; a son, Kevin Kuschel and wife Sherry, New Haven; two grandsons, Kaleb and Jacob Kuschel, both of New Haven; two brothers, Bernell Kuschel and wife JoAnn, and Earl Kuschel, all of New Haven; one brother-in-law, Robert Stumpe and wife Jane, Jefferson City; one sister-in-law, Diana Scheer, Union; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Berniece Stumpe; one sister-in-law, Ruth Kuschel; and one brother-in-law, Leroy Scheer.



Visitation was held Wednesday, March 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



Funeral services were held Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, New Haven, with the Rev. Mark Goucher officiating.



Burial was in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the New Haven Care Center or Quails Unlimited, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



Published in The Missourian on Mar. 16, 2019