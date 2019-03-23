|
A funeral Mass for Kyle Elbert, 13, Augusta, will be Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Dutzow.
Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Augusta.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. A parish rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m.
Kyle Elbert died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Craig and Jen Elbert, nee Brinker, Augusta; his brother, Andrew Elbert, Augusta his grandparents, Karen Elbert, Washington, and Tammy and Tony Brinker, Defiance; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 23, 2019
