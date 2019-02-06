Larry Orland Rhoads, 78, Union, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Larry was born Feb. 26, 1940, in Fenton, to Cliff Rhoads and wife Edell, nee Dost, and he received his schooling in Union. He graduated from Union High School in 1959. He entered the Army in 1959, and served in the Korean conflict, being awarded the Sharpshooter and Marksman badges and the Good Conduct Medal. He left the Army in November 1965 and returned to Union. He worked for Pace for a year, and then was recruited by Ford Motor Company. He held many positions there and worked his way to being an inspector. He was a proud member of United Auto Workers 249.



He married Barbara, the love of his life, in 1977, and they made their home in Union, where they had many adventures in the Great Outdoors. They traveled to many places, Branson, Florida, Colorado, Alaska and Mexico. He retired from Ford after 31 years, and proceeded to work very hard at fishing, hunting, traveling and being a wonderful grandfather. His favorite place to go was fishing at Cat Rock, where he caught a catfish longer than he was tall. He loved to garden and watch Westerns and listen to country music. Larry never met a stranger, and loved to help anyone who needed it. He had a great laugh and sense of humor. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Union.



Larry is survived by many loved ones, his beloved wife, Barbara, Union; daughter, Barb Tracy and son, Ramsey, Washington; daughter, Debby Horst and husband David, Denver, Colo.; son, Terry Garris, Union; daughter, Nannette and husband Tom Rowden, Bourbon; brother-in-law, Bill Smith and wife Brenda, Union; his favorite aunt, Agnes Rhoads, St. Peters; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandson, Wesley Lewis; granddaughter, Holly Garris; great-great-grandson, Braxton Jacob Cannon; his parents, Cliff and Edell Rhoads; and his mother- and father-in-law, Bill and Myrtle Smith.



Visitation for Larry Rhoads will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. that evening, with the Rev. George Dohm officiating.



Burial, with full military honors, will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union.



The Rhoads family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on Feb. 6, 2019