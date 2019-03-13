|
|
Larry R. Gilley, 78, Pacific, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Larry, son of the late Ivis R. Gilley and wife Lois, nee Ritter, was born Jan. 15, 1941, in St. Louis. Larry worked as an electrician and owned his own business, L.R. Gilley Electric.
He is survived by his sons, Darin Gilley and wife Michele, Pacific, and Jason Gilley, Villa Ridge; sister, Midge Reder, Venice, Fla.; grandchildren, Miranda Gilley, Marissa Gilley and Alex Albertson; great-grandchildren, Kane and Quinn Albertson; brother-in-law, John Hunt; many other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ivis and Lois, and two sisters, Iris, and Judy.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with a funeral service following at 1 p.m.
Burial will take place at Lake Charles Cemetery, St. Louis.
Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Society for the Blind.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 13, 2019