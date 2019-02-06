Lisa R. VanLeer, nee Miller, 53, Sullivan, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan.



Lisa Renae Miller was born April 3, 1965, in Grants, N.M., the daughter of Edward and Lydia (Jaramillo) Miller. While she was still very young, her family relocated to Sullivan, where she grew up and attended school. Lisa graduated from Sullivan High School in 1983. She married Paul Hercules May 15, 1987, and to this union, two children were born, Eric and Holly. Lisa worked at various places in the area while raising her family. Most recently, she was employed in the environmental services department at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. On July 22, 2006, Lisa was united in marriage to Mark VanLeer. They enjoyed 12 precious years together.



Lisa was a happy person who was full of life. She was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Sullivan. Lisa loved scrapbooking, shopping, traveling, fishing, camping and her dogs, but most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren. Her fondest memories were the many fun activities she would do with them. She will be missed by her family and friends.



Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark VanLeer, Sullivan; one son, Eric Hercules and wife Jessica, Strafford; one daughter, Holly Latham and husband Scott, Redwood City, Calif.; her parents, Edward and Lydia Miller, Sullivan; her mother-in-law, Shirley VanLeer, Beaufort; two stepchildren, Kevin VanLeer and wife Jillian, Washington, and David VanLeer and wife Jessica, Leslie; two grandchildren, Elijah and Elle Hercules; six step-grandchildren, Aidan, Owen, Gwen, Grace, Molly and Vivian VanLeer; two sisters, Sharon Moleres and husband Jack, Grants, N.M., and Mary Beth Alferman and husband Derek, Washington; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan.



Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Sullivan, with Pastor Lew Ensor officiating.



Cremation followed. A private burial will take place Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. in I.O.O.F Cemetery, Sullivan.



Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or the .



Condolences may be shared with Lisa's family online at www.eatonfuneralhome.com.



All arrangements are under the care of Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan. Published in The Missourian on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary