A funeral service for Lizzie Comstock, nee Pruitt, 85, St. Clair, will be Thursday, March 21, at 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Horine Cemetery, Richwoods.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Comstock died Sunday, March 17, 2019.
She is survived by seven daughters, Dr. Donna Sweets and husband Paul, Newburgh, Ind., Anna Prichard and husband Sid, Pacific, Frances Stieglitz and husband Christopher, Cincinatti, Ohio, Kate Bell and husband Michael, Sharon Prichard, Brenda Bess, and Liz Clark and husband Danny, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 19, 2019
