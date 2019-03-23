Lizzie Eveline Comstock, nee Pruitt, 85, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, March 17, 2019, in St. Clair, surrounded by the love of her family.



Lizzie was born Oct. 31, 1933, in Richwoods, the daughter of Julish Francis Pruitt and wife Effie Evaline, nee Stroup. On June 26, 1954, she was united in marriage to Earl Joseph Comstock, and eight daughters came to bless this union.



Lizzie was a Christian of the Pentecostal faith, and past member of United Pentecostal Church in Sullivan. During her working career, she was employed for five years as a laborer at Deb Shoe Company, and later at International Shoe Company, both in St. Clair. For most of her life, Lizzie made caring for her home and family her career in life, and she never tired of her job. Lizzie was an avid reader who enjoyed doing word puzzles, doodling pictures and sewing by hand. She also loved watching "Little House on the Prairie" on television and listening to classic country music, especially Johnny Cash. Lizzie was happiest when she was with her children and grandchildren, and she cherished the time they spent together. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live in their hearts forever.



Lizzie is survived by seven daughters, Sharon Prichard, St. Clair, Dr. Donna Sweets and husband Paul, Newburgh, Ind., Brenda Bess, St. Clair, Anna Prichard and husband Sid, Pacific, Kathryn Bell, known to all as Kate, and husband Michael, St. Clair, Frances Stieglitz and husband Christopher, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Liz Clark and husband Danny, St. Clair; three brothers, John Pruitt and wife Betty, St. Clair, Jim Pruitt and companion Annette, Cadet, and Daniel Pruitt and wife Jenny, Arkansas state; two sisters, Jane Arnold and Nancy Pruitt, both of Farmington; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Comstock; one daughter, Dawn Comstock; one son-in-law, Robert Prichard Sr.; her parents, Julish and Effie Pruitt; one brother, infant Joseph Pruitt; and three sisters, Susie Courtaway, infant Bertha Pruitt and Ann Comstock.



Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Kyle Schmidt officiating.



Interment was in Horine Cemetery, Richwoods.



Memorials may be made to the St. Clair Meals on Wheels Program.



The Comstock family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary