Lois F. Hopkins, nee Fulkerson, 94, Defiance, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at her home.



Lois, an office manager, was born Jan. 27, 1925, in Defiance, to Leland Fulkerson and wife Olinda, nee Buenemann. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold "Happy" Hopkins. Lois enjoyed trout fishing, playing cards, crocheting, and bird watching, especially hummingbirds and martins. She liked visiting with others and sitting in the front yard and waving at everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Lois is survived by her son, Mark (Judy) Hopkins; daughter-in-law, Linda Hopkins; brother, Robert (Shirley) Fulkerson; three grandsons, Wesley (Carrie) Hopkins, Keith (Michelle) Roberts, and Brandon (Megan) Hopkins; four granddaughters, Brooke Hopkins, Casey Hopkins, Paige (Keith) Ostrander, and Michelle Hopkins; and 10 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Happy" Hopkins; son, Kirk Hopkins; grandson, Geoffrey Hopkins; father, Leland Fulkerson; mother, Olinda Fulkerson; brother, Wallace (Lois) Fulkerson; and sister, Mary (Arlie) Reinwald.



Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 5542 Walnut St., Augusta, MO 63332, and Tuesday, March 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 150 Defiance Road, Defiance, MO 63341. A funeral service will follow, beginning at 10 a.m.



Burial will be in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ and Cemetery, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.



Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 2, 2019