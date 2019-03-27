Home

Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1014 Madison Ave.
Washington, MO
Lois J. Boehm


Lois J. Boehm Obituary
Lois Jean Boehm, nee Beckman, 87, Washington, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Lois was the beloved wife of Roland E. Boehm for 68 years; loving mother of Michael R. (Mary) Boehm, Gregory W. (Lizbeth) Boehm, and Kimberly J. (Matthew) Weick; cherished grandmother of five; treasured great-grandmother of seven; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Helen Beckman, and her sister, Delores Catherine Ahlert.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 Madison Ave., Washington.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the .

Arrangements are in care of Hutchens-Stygar Mid Rivers Funeral Home, St. Charles, www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 27, 2019
