Lorraine "Rainey" Frankenberg

Lorraine "Rainey" Frankenberg Obituary
Funeral services for Lorraine "Rainey" Frankenberg, nee Wideman, Pacific, 87, will be held Friday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 14, from 3-8 p.m. and prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Wideman Cemetery, Grubville.
Mrs. Frankenberg died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Ferguson, St. Clair; and Kenneth Frankenberg and wife Dawn, Robertsville; three daughters, Tammy Brinley and husband Dean, De Soto; Sherri Krafczik and husband Emil, Labadie; and Debby McElfresh and husband Richard, St. Clair; and many other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2019
