Marcelline F. G'Schwind, nee Hirst, 88, New Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at New Haven Care Center.



Marcelline, daughter of the late Albert Hirst and wife Fern, nee Snyder, was born March 13, 1930, in Denver, Colo. She spent her entire childhood and young adulthood in the Denver area, where she met and married the love of her life, the late Robert Karl G'Schwind Jan. 12, 1963. Marcelline was a talented artist across many mediums, paper, canvas and fiber. The longevity of the garments she made were a testament to her abilities as a seamstress, as Robert enjoyed often wearing a vest she had made for him for over 30 years! Although the color may have faded with the years, it was well made and wore well with time. Marcelline loved to share her love of art with her grandchildren, often spending countless hours helping them with craft projects.



Marcelline is survived by her daughter, Kristina Winkelman and husband Mike, New Haven; four grandchildren, Tory Bradford and wife Larissa, Littleton, Colo., Joshua Castelli and wife Danielle, Collinsville, Ill., Mikayla Winkelman, New Haven, and Jacob Winkelman, Alton, Ill.; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Mark G'Schwind; and her parents.



Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, from 4 to 8 p.m.



A committal service will be held Friday, Feb. 8, at 1:30 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Neb.



Memorial donations are appreciated to the .



Arrangements are in care of Miller Funeral Home, Washington.