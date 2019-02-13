Marlene "Pat" ^Rotert, nee Duly, 79, Pacific, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.



Pat was born in December 1939 in St. Louis, to James Duly and wife Loretta Rose. She graduated from Beaumont High School in St. Louis. Pat was united in marriage to Edward Rotert Feb. 7, 1959, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. During her working years, she was an insurance agent, real estate agent, and later worked in customer service at Walmart.



Pat is survived by two sons, Edward Rotert, Pacific, and Kenneth Rotert and wife Leslie, Rockville, Md.; one daughter, Connie Hartmann and husband Don, Robertsville; six grandchildren, Terry (Charlie), Adam, Heath, Cole, Carson and Dylan; and one great-granddaughter, Mila.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Rotert, and her parents.



Services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Friday, Feb. 15, at 12:45 p.m., with a memorial gathering to follow at Pacific Lions Club.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pacific Soccer Association, Camp Sunshine or .