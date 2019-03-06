|
A funeral Mass for Marline M. Boland, nee Toben, 80, Washington, will be Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in Holy Family Parish at Port Hudson Cemetery, New Haven.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Boland died Friday, March 1, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Boland and wife Kay, Washington, and Jeff Boland and Tammy Brueggemann, Washington; four daughters, Michelle Unnerstall and husband Kurt, Washington, Julie Smith and husband Tom, Jerseyville, Ill., Barb Echele and husband Rob, and Joy Boland, all of St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2019
