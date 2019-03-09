Marline Marie Boland, nee Toben, 80, Washington, formerly of Port Hudson, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.



Marline was born July 13, 1938, in Washington, to Elmer H. Toben and wife Edith E., nee Kriete. Marline graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1956, and continued her education at East Central College, earning an associate degree, and serving as the institution's first commencement speaker in 1972. Marline was united in Holy Matrimony to John Joseph Boland Oct. 6, 1956, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington. The couple made their home on the Boland family farm in Port Hudson and were blessed with six children. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage together.



Marline was a world traveler, a lavish gardener, lover of whimsy, avid stamping artist, dedicated pen pal, hospice volunteer, voracious reader, fervent Catholic prayer warrior, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived and encouraged all to find wonder and delight in the present moment. Every day is a gift!



She was a member of Holy Family Parish at Port Hudson and St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Marline enjoyed a successful career in multiple professions throughout her life, ranging from religion and marriage education at St. Francis Borgia, to serving as corporate secretary at Maverick Tube Corp. She served her community as a volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Heartland Hospice, Mercy Hospice and Mercy Hospital in Washington.



Marline was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.



She is survived by two sons, Steve Boland and wife Kay, and Jeff Boland and Tammy Brueggemann, all of Washington; four daughters, Michelle Unnerstall and husband Kurt, Washington, Julie Smith and husband Tom, Jerseyville, Ill., Barb Echele and husband Rob, and Joy Boland, all of St. Louis; one sister, Barbara Alfermann and husband Dennis, Washington; 15 grandchildren, Shannon Boland (Neil Schwab), Patrick Boland (Miranda), Aaron Boland (Katie), Kyle Boland, Amber Boland, Brianne Boland, Andrea Straatmann (Nick), Lauren Unnerstall, Kayla Lamke (Stewart), Monica Unnerstall (Justin Frasier), Jacob Unnerstall, Julia Unnerstall, Elaina Smith, Grace Echele, and John Echele; three great-grandchildren, Walter Straatmann, Avery Boland and Riley Boland; other relatives and many friends.



A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Joseph Wormek and the Rev. James Foster officiating.



Burial followed in Holy Family Parish at Port Hudson Cemetery, New Haven.



Memorial donations may be made in honor of Marline to St. Francis Borgia Church or the Holy Family Cemetery Fund.



The Boland family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 9, 2019