A funeral Mass for Michelle M. Allemann, nee Briggs, 64, Washington, will be Monday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial will follow at St. James Church Cemetery, Stony Hill.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Allemann died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Allemann, Washington; one son, Justin Allemann and wife Michelle, Washington; one daughter, Jennifer Sontag and husband Matt, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2019
