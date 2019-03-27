Richard Albert, 83, High Ridge, entered into rest Friday, March 22, 2019.



Richard was born Feb. 7, 1936, in St. Louis, to Richard and Marguerite, nee Hepp, Albert.



Richard enjoyed carpentry work so much he chose it as a career. He was a member of the Gateway Falcon Club. He had a passion for collecting Falcon cars and going to Falcon car shows. Richard was involved in Boy Scouts and loved to set up train displays as well as holiday decorations. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, barbecueing, making homemade ice cream and summers in Cuba, Mo. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Albert is survived by five children, Kim (Virgil) Lueken, Karen Albert, Kelly (Bill LaRue) Newbold, Karla (Guy) Medley, and Kip (Sherry) Albert; 10 grandchildren, Christine Moffatt, Naomi McCunn, Josh Brakefield, Zach Brakefield, Amanda Schmitt, Tommy Newbold, Alicia Funk, Aaron Medley, Teaghan Albert and Sebaztian Albert; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Shirley Albert; two in-laws, Velma Banderman and Rose Callahan; many other family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Albert; two grandchildren, Melissa McCarty and Albert "Albie" Newbold; his parents; two siblings, Geraldine (Robert) Lahay and Donald Albert; and two in-laws, Richard "Sonny" Banderman and Kenny Callahan.



Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill.



A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 27, at noon at the funeral home.



Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, 920 East Gravois Ave., St. Clair, MO 63077.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.



