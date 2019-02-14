Home

Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Robert Dale Shafferkoetter, 83, Jonesburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Parklane Nursing and Rehab, Wentzville.

Robert was born Aug. 29, 1935, in Villa Ridge, the son of Perry Emit Shafferkoetter and wife Ada, nee Hendrix. He served as a U.S. Marine. Robert had his pilots license and loved poetry, classical music, hunting for morels and baking bread. Robert enjoyed weightlifting, meeting new people and great conversation but most of all, he loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Shafferkoetter, nee Morie, Jonesburg; two daughters, Christine (Darren) Rogers, Barnhart, and Kylie (Britton) Shafferkoetter, St. Louis; daughter-in-law, Debbie Shafferkoetter, St. Louis; brother, Richard Shafferkoetter, Sullivan; sister, Joyce (Marcus "Al" ) Bayliss, Warrenton; two grandchildren, Isa and Mirabel; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Perry Emit Shafferkoetter; mother, Ada Shafferkoetter; son, Karl Shafferkoetter; two brothers, Jack Shafferkoetter and Marvin Shafferkoetter; and six sisters, Alma Triplett, Marie Triplett, Naomi Coulter, Betty Hughes, Wanda Graves and Linda Sue Shafferkoetter.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.

A funeral service will follow at noon, also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Union City Cemetery, Union.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 14, 2019
