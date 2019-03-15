|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Robert "Bob" Ehlenbeck, 73, St. Charles, formerly of Dutzow, will be Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Charles.
Interment will be Tuesday, at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Monday, March 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, St. Charles, and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Ehlenbeck died Monday, March 11, 2019.
He is survived by one brother, Edward Ehlenbeck and wife Donna, O'Fallon; four sisters, Mollie Schemmer and husband Arlie, Marthasville, Antoinette Blackwell and husband Bob, Decatur, Miss., Marie Busch and husband John, Washington, and Evelyn Busch, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, St. Charles.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More