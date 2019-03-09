The Missourian Obituaries
Miller Funeral Home - Washington
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Washington
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
Washington, MO
View Map
Resources
Rose M. Hoer


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose M. Hoer Obituary
Rose Marie Hoer, nee Vogt, 91, Washington, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.

Rose, daughter of the late Edward Vogt and wife Marie, nee Schulte, was born Feb. 11, 1928, in St. Louis. She was united in marriage to the late Melvin Hoer May 19, 1951, in St. Louis. Rose was an especially devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed her time building close friendships for more than 50 years through her monthly card clubs and watching golf on television. She was employed by Zero Manufacturing/Clemco Industries Corporation for over 40 years.

Rose is survived by five children, Jan Schuhmacher and husband Jim, Joan Boland and husband Terry, Mary Ellen Hellebusch and husband Neal, Karen Timpe and husband Herb, all of Washington, and Michael Hoer and wife Erica, Union; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mel Hoer; her parents; and five siblings, Harry and Walter Vogt, Margaret Collins, Catherine Brueckmann and Ann Slight.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday, March 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are appreciated to or St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The Hoer family is being served by Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 9, 2019
