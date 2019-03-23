Sharon Deane, nee Wall, 67, Union, entered into rest Monday, March 18, 2019, in Union.



Sharon was born Dec. 6, 1951, in Hoene Springs, to Stanley and Evelyn, nee Casey, Wall. Sharon was known for her contagious gift of joy and laughter - one that she used frequently along with a gift of hospitality. Her Christian faith remained a cornerstone of her life, from early childhood on, and served through involvement in both youth ministry and volunteering with the elderly. She will also be fondly remembered for her love and knowledge of St. Louis professional football and baseball. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her!



Sharon is survived by her husband, Larry Deane, married May 15, 1998, in St. Louis; one child, Jessie (Lee) Turley; two granddaughters, Eva Jade Turley, and another granddaughter on the way; two siblings, Shirley Groves and Patricia (Dale) Wright; mother-in-law, Mavis Deane; along with many other family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Glen Wall.



Visitation was held Friday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Ridge Church, 51 Highway M, Villa Ridge, MO 63089, with a service following at noon.



Interment followed at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, MO 63016.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-3253.



Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.



Arrangements were in care of Chapel Hill Mortuary, Cedar Hill. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary