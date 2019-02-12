|
A funeral service for Shirley Muehlenbeck Whitaker, nee Medlin, 84, St. Clair, formerly of Lonedell, will be Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Whitaker died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Scott Muehlenbeck and wife Natalie, Lonedell; three daughters, Connie McKinney and husband Mark, St. Louis, Marilyn Kiefer and husband Tom, and Jesse Whitaker, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2019
