|
|
|
A funeral service for Steven R. Bell, 60, Union, was scheduled to be Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was to be Friday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bell died Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Bell, Union; three sons, Tony Nelson and wife Julie, Samuel "Cody" Nelson and Joshua Nelson, all of Union; one daughter, Tonya Nelson, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More