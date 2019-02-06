Velma Corrinne Hohenstreet, nee Lottmann, 92, Beaufort, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.



Velma was born Oct. 25, 1926, in St. Louis, the daughter of Walter Lottmann and wife Grace, nee Winkle. She was united in marriage June 12, 1948, in Union, to her late husband, Vernon Alfred Hohenstreet.



Velma was a member of St. John's Evangelical Church in Casco. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, embroidery and putting puzzles together. Most of all, she loved playing with all of her many grandchildren.



Her survivors include two sons, Vernon "Buck" Hohenstreet, Illinois state, and Alfred Hohenstreet and wife Pamela, Gerald; three daughters, Dixie Feth and husband Ralph, Sharon Hohenstreet, and Gail Kimbler and husband Jerry, all of Beaufort; one brother, Darvin Lottmann, Lake Saint Louis; one sister, Arlene Mincemeyer, Beaufort; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband; one grandson, Jerry "Nick" Kimbler; her parents, Walter and Grace Lottmann; seven brothers, Walter, Melvin, Arlin, Neil, Marvin, Martin and Elvin Lottmann; and two sisters, Opal Pointer and Shirley Grob.



Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Koppelmann officiating.



Burial will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Union.



Burial will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Union.

Arrangements are in care of Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.