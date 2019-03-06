|
A funeral service for Virgil Brown, 90, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, March 6, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Brown died Saturday, March 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Brown, nee Cartwright, St. Clair; three sons, Eddie Brown, Jim Brown and wife Jean, all of St. Clair, and Larry Brown, Union; one daughter, Denise Bliss, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2019
