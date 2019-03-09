Virgil Leroy Brown, 90, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, March 2, 2019, in St. Clair.



Virgil was born Nov. 14, 1928, in St. Clair, the son of Eddie Willie Brown and wife Alma Anna Louise, nee Banderman. On Oct. 22, 1949, he was united in marriage to Rosemary Cartwright, and six children came to bless this union.



Virgil was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, entering Jan. 22, 1947, and was honorably discharged June 24, 1948, after sustaining an injury. After his discharge, he began his career in residential construction. In 1973, he started his own company, Brown Construction, and worked it until he retired. He was an outdoorsman at heart, and hunting and fishing were favorite pastimes. He enjoyed wildlife and watching and feeding the birds, deer and squirrels was another of his hobbies. He also enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Piecing quilt tops and hand quilting them was another of his favorite pastimes, and many are now treasured family heirlooms. What meant most to him was time spent with his family, and the many precious memories they created will be remembered by all of them.



Virgil is survived by his wife, Rosemary Brown, St. Clair; three sons, Eddie Brown, Jim Brown and wife Jean, all of St. Clair, and Larry Brown, Union; one daughter, Denise Bliss and companion Bob, St. Clair; one brother, Wayne Brown, St. Clair; one sister, Alice Hildebrand and husband Hank, St. Clair; five grandchildren, Jim Bliss and wife Autumn, St. Clair, Kate Bliss and companion Paul, St. Louis, Amanda Galgay and husband Clancy, Boston, Mass., Abby Bliss and Adam Brown, both of St. Clair; six great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela Kay Brown and Lynn Faye Brown; his parents, Eddie and Alma Brown; one brother, Carl Brown; and two sisters, Mildred Lawrence and Verna Bach.



Funeral services were held at noon Wednesday, March 6, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating.



Interment was in Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Lonedell.



Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.



Published in The Missourian on Mar. 9, 2019