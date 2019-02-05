|
A funeral service for Wilbert Deppermann, 87, Washington, was held Monday, Feb. 4, at noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial was in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Deppermann died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Deppermann, nee Hoemann, Washington; one son, Kevin Deppermann and wife Sherry, St. Charles; one daughter, Beverly Tripaldi and husband Thomas, Hazel Green, Ala.; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2019
