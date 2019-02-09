Wilbert Fred Deppermann, 87, Washington, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.



Wilbert, son of the late Martin Deppermann and wife Dorothea, was born March 3, 1931, in Leslie. He received his education at Liberty and Ebenezer Lutheran School, and Washington High School. Wilbert served his country in the U.S. Army Signal Core during the Korean War, from 1952 to 1954, obtaining the rank of staff sergeant. Upon returning from the Korean War, he was again employed at International Shoe in Washington. Then in 1956, he began working at the United States Postal Service, from where he retired in 1992. On April 18, 1954, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Hoemann, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Leslie, and their marriage was blessed with two children. Wilbert was baptized and confirmed at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, where he also became a member in 1951. He served on many boards at the church and other organizations. He also was a member of the Washington V.F.W.



Wilbert is survived by his wife, Marilyn Deppermann, nee Hoemann; one son, Kevin Deppermann and wife Sherry, St. Charles; one daughter, Beverly Tripaldi and husband Thomas, Hazel Green, Ala.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mildred Welkey; one brother, Arvil Deppermann in infancy; two grandchildren in infancy; and four brothers- and sisters-in-law.



A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 4, at noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington, with Pastor Mark Bangert officiating.



Burial followed in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran School.



The Deppermann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Feb. 9, 2019