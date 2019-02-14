On their Flight to Freedom



William Henry Ahrens III (74) "Randy" from Summerville, South Carolina made his transition from earth on Dec. 8, 2018 followed by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann Cooper Ahrens (74) from Charlotte, North Carolina, she took Randy's hand for her journey home on Jan. 19, 2019.



They are survived by their children, Michael (Elizabeth), Lisa (Tom) and Marvin/Scooter Ahrens; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; many extended family & friends. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Ahrens II and Margaret Louise Fore; and survived by his sisters, Gail (Earnest) Sanders and Debra Ahrens. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Harry Cooper and Mary Elizabeth Webb Cooper Densonl;brother, Craig Cooper; and survived by her brother, Wayne Cooper.



We hold up our candles and give light on their flight home with blessing and peace.



A Private Life Celebration will be held for family and close friends.



Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services