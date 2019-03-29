Alice Joanne (Hart) Buzzell, 86, went to be with her Savior on Friday, March 22, 2019.



She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 12, 1932 and graduated from Otsego High School in 1950.



Alice married Robert Buzzell on June 28, 1952 in Otsego and celebrated 66 years of marriage. Alice earned a bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University, with honors, in Education. She received her MA in 1973 from Michigan State University. She taught elementary school for Manistee Public Schools and retired from teaching in 1991. Alice enjoyed singing in the Manistee Methodist Church choir. She loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherwoman. Alice and Bob, retired to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1992. They traveled from coast to coast and spent their retirement years camping with fellow teachers.



She is survived by her best friend and husband, Robert N. Buzzell; and their children, Steven Buzzell (Mary Lynn), Mark Buzzell (Kate), and Karen Lindeman (Paul); 8 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at Friendship Methodist Church in Punta Gorda FL on April 3, 2019 at noon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Friendship Methodist Church. Read More Listen to Obituary