Angela Strambi Welk, 100, of Port Charlotte, Florida, originally from Parkridge, NJ, passed peacefully on February 9, 2019 surrounded by friends and caregivers at the Consulate Healthcare & Rehabilitation Facility in Port Charlotte, Florida. Angela was born in NY, NY on September 5, 1918 to parents Guiseppe and Tecla (nee Gabaccia) Strombi. Angela grew up wanting to be a nurse and followed that path to Columbia University School of Nursing in NYC. Angela graduated with honors in 1939. She continued working in the Presbyterian Hospital there from 1939 to 1942. Her graduating class was selected to assist in the war effort Normandy after the D-day invasion. Angela and her unit, the 2nd General Hospital landed on Utah Beach several days after the campaign on Normandy Beach. Her unit eventually moved inland to Nancy, France where the 2nd General Hospital helped save the lives of over 12,000 soldiers and many French civilians. As a charge nurse and supervisor of the general wards, surgery, and neurosurgical units, Angela amassed many citations for her work; The American Campaign Medal, European Campaign Medal, The Victory Medal, and three Battle Stars. Upon her discharge from active duty, Angela Welk was promoted to the rank of Captain.



Once home from overseas, Angela married John Welk, who was in the Army Air Corps. They moved in 1982 to the coastal town of Port Charlotte, Florida. Their marriage was a happy one of over 35 years. John predeceased Angela on March 4, 2002 at the age of 78. Angela had been very active in the community; The Charlotte County Veteran's Council, The Women's Overseas League and Florida West Post 2, a branch of the 29th Division Association located in Sarasota, Florida. Angela recently received the prestigious French Legion of Honor Medal on July 15, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.



Angela is survived by sister, Jean Meisten, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as many loving friends. Memorial and Internment arrangements will be made by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory in Punta Gorda. The internment site will be at The Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota in April. Flowers and gifts of condolence will be accepted at that time. Please refer to www.charlottememorial.com for more information. Read More Listen to Obituary