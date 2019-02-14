|
|
Ann Strazik passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice after a stay in the hospital to fight a virulent virus. She lived 97 relatively healthy and active years, taking care of herself for the most part right up until God called her.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Strazik; son, Thomas A. Strazik; brother, August Cernicky, Jr.; and her parents August, Sr. and Anna Cernicky.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, William (Joanne) Strazik of Pensacola, FL; sister, Irene (Michael) Procko of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren, Edward (Nancy) Strazik of Dighton, MA and Dianne (Sean) Quigley of Pace, FL; great-grandchildren, Frank and Michael Strazik, and Ryan and Alyssa Quigley.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, March 02, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 9945 Hillview Dr, Pensacola, FL 32514.
The family offers special gratitude to Dr. Amy Doyle, hospitalist at Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola and to the staff at Covenant Care Inpatient Hospice Center, at Sacred Heart Hospital.