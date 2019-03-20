|
Arlene Jean Adams, 75, of Danielsville, Georgia passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Adams was born on May 22, 1943 in New Haven, Connecticut to Stanley & Helen Smith Kowalczyk.
She worked as a office manager in the cable TV industry, and was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Adams, Sr.; son, Gene Adams, Jr; brothers, Robert and Ronald Kowalczyk.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with brief remarks at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday March 21, 2019 at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Florida.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.