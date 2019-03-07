Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Breneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey J. Breneman


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey J. Breneman Obituary
Audrey J. Breneman, 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away March 5, 2019. She was born July 4, 1937 in Fostoria, OH and moved to this area 20 years ago from Fostoria. Audrey was a retired service administrator and a member of the Moose Lodge #2252 in Englewood she also enjoyed reading.

Survivors include her husband Paul, daughter, Tracy (Carl) Mora of Venice, FL; son, Scott (Peggy) Woodruff of Fostoria, OH; son-in-law, Ralph Reinhart; stepson, Steven Breneman; step daughter, Laura Byers; brothers, Jack and Bill Dauterman; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Teri Reinhart

Memorial donations maybe made to Tidewell Hospice Inc, 1158 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

Arrangements by National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.