Audrey J. Breneman, 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away March 5, 2019. She was born July 4, 1937 in Fostoria, OH and moved to this area 20 years ago from Fostoria. Audrey was a retired service administrator and a member of the Moose Lodge #2252 in Englewood she also enjoyed reading.
Survivors include her husband Paul, daughter, Tracy (Carl) Mora of Venice, FL; son, Scott (Peggy) Woodruff of Fostoria, OH; son-in-law, Ralph Reinhart; stepson, Steven Breneman; step daughter, Laura Byers; brothers, Jack and Bill Dauterman; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Teri Reinhart
Memorial donations maybe made to Tidewell Hospice Inc, 1158 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Arrangements by National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte