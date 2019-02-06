Barbara Sue "Susie" Faust of Rotonda West, formerly of Toledo, Ohio, died Thursday, January 24, 2019 in Englewood, Florida. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 15, 1943 to Coleman and Esther (Farmer) Rhodus. On January 16, 1960 she married Walter Faust who died in 2009.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her children Carolyn and Albert Faust, sister Dorothy Ann Toby, and brothers Walter, Robert, and Donald Rhodus.



She is survived by three children: Bradford of Columbus, Ohio, Michael of Toledo, Ohio, and Sheri (Rob Sumy) Schober of Toledo, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Douglas Schober, Nicole (Mark) Rupert and Hunter Faust, five great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Grace Rhodus of Dublin, Ohio, Judy Murphy of Florida, Marie (John) Brewer and Marty (Donald) Elliott of Toledo, Ohio, and brother-in-law Mark (Tina) Faust of Toledo, Ohio. She also leaves behind many friends, including her Florida family: Margaret (Posey) Bauer, Chris Lewis, Dan and Mary Nuzzi, and Ann Walker.



Barb loved to cook for others and she spent her life working in the food industry and was happy she could feed others. Her most recent jobs before retirement included cafeteria manager for Ladyfield Catholic School, Poolside Concession Manager for Brandywine Country Club and Cafeteria Manager for BlueCross/Blue Shield of Toledo.



She was most recently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Englewood, where she was past Chairman of the Human Life Committee, served as a Eucharistic minister, Coordinator of church dinners with the Ladies Auxiliary, member of the Women's Guild and past Vice-President of Friends and Neighbors, Rotonda West, She was a former member of St. Clement Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Englewood, Florida on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 9:30am.



A service will be held in Toledo, Ohio at Walker Funeral Home in Sylvania on Saturday, February 9. Visitation will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. and a memorial service immediately following. Interment will be held at a later date in a private family ceremony. Read More Listen to Obituary