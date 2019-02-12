Home

Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Beverly Jette Warne


Beverly Jette Warne

1939 - 2019
Beverly Jette Warne Obituary
Beverly Jette Warne, 79, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away January 29, 2019. She was born November 12, 1939 in Chicago, IL. She attended school in Huntly, IL and lived in Crystal Lakes, IL as she began her own family.

She moved to Punta Gorda, Florida in the early 70's, and was a homemaker, as well as being a business owner with her late husband Richard Warne. They owned Onsite Equipment Repair. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, the Charlotte County Speedway, floral designs and wedding planning.

Bev enjoyed her family and friends and was a mother and grandmother to all. No one was left out, she was loved by many. She was a stubborn, strong willed person and she fought to the very end. She wrote her own story.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberlee Hyde, Mary Taylor, and Cynthia Goudrea and their husbands, along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, Saturday February 16, 2019 at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or something with roots that will live on in her memory would be greatly appreciated.

